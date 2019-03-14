DEXTER, Ga. — A 22-year-old man from Dexter died at the hospital Wednesday after a single-car accident.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 6 p.m. on Antioch Church Road.

They said 22-year-old Michael Welch was going south on Dublin Eastman Road when he tried to make a left turn onto Antioch Church Road too fast and left the road.

He regained control of the car and then went back off the shoulder, hit an embankment, and went airborne before rolling over.

Welch was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to GSP.