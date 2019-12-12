LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County School District posted a statement Thursday about a video circulating online of a teacher’s interaction with a student.

Several people sent the video to 13WMAZ, saying that it shows a teacher grabbing a child's face at the Northwest Laurens Elementary School.

The grainy video shows an adult leaning closely toward a small child and reaching toward the child's face. But it's not clear what happened or what caused the encounter.

The district statement also doesn't provide details, but says administrators addressed the matter with the teacher and the child's parents. They also say state agencies were notified.

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean says the video is more than a year old and that no one filed any complaints with his department about the case.

Here is the Laurens County School District statement about the video on Facebook.

The post says when it happened at the beginning of the last school year, it was addressed by the school’s administration with the teacher involved and the child’s parent.

“Multiple appropriate state agencies were immediately notified in accordance with standard procedures and assisted in the review of this situation,” the post says.

The post says the school district cannot provide any more information and they ask that anyone who has posted the video on social media take it down.

“We regret that any of our students are the subject of pictures posted on social media,” the post says.

