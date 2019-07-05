DUBLIN, Ga. — A man died Tuesday afternoon after drowning in a pool at the Econo Lodge in Dublin.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, officers were sent to the hotel for a drowning around 12:45-1 p.m.

When they arrived at the Econo Lodge off Highway 441, they found an unconscious 64-year-old white male.

He was taken to Fairview Park Hospital where he later died.

Chatman said witnesses told police the man was doing ‘water therapy’ when he went under.

Police are still investigating. The identity of the man has not been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

MORE FROM DUBLIN

RELATED: New Dublin VA director will meet with public next week

RELATED: Dublin man dies days after being shot, police name suspect

RELATED: Dublin hotel owner donates smoke detectors to local community