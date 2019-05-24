EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Investigators from several state and local agencies are looking into the death of a woman at the WestRock plant in East Dublin.

According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, an accident involving a bulldozer led to the death of 31-year-old Melissa Colson.

It happened Thursday around midday at the packaging plant on Paper Mill road.

Stanley says investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were on site Friday, along with the GBI and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley says Colson was not driving the bulldozer at the time of the accident and she was not a WestRock employee, but possibly worked for a contractor.

Her body is at the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

MORE FROM LAURENS COUNTY

RELATED: Man found under East Dublin bridge identified as homicide suspect

RELATED: GREAT GRADS | Laurens County student graduates while providing for his family

RELATED: 4 people from Dublin killed in I-75 wreck identified, truck driver charged