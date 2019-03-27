DUBLIN, Ga. — A Georgia state patrol accident report says a City of Dublin school bus overturned because the driver was texting.

13WMAZ reported about the wreck on Buckeye Road in Johnson County last week that sent 19 people to local hospitals.

The report says driver Brandon Walden was texting and distracted, when he lost control on a curve.

The state patrol says no charges have been filed and they are still investigating.

The Dublin school bus was carrying members of the girls soccer team headed to a game. No one was seriously injured.

RELATED: Macon man dies after accident with Crisp County school bus

RELATED: Dublin school bus accident under investigation after students released from hospital

RELATED: Fourth grader brings loaded pistol on school bus in Coweta County