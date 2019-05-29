DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 2:11 p.m.

The Dublin Police Department says Cecil Strong has been found.

Original Story, 1 p.m.

The Dublin Police Department says they're looking for a missing man with dementia.

Cecil Strong was last seen driving a 2005 silver Cadillac Deville west on East Jackson Street in Dublin around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The tag number for the car is WGH003.

He is 5'10" and 190 pounds. You can contact the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023 if you have seen him.

