DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE: 8:55 a.m.

The Dublin Police Department has identified the three victims in Sunday night's fire.

39-year-old Jared Oneal, 44-year-old Kirby Oneal, and 31-year-old Brooke Amanda Clements all passed away in the fire.

The department says Jared and Kirby were brothers, and Clements was a friend of Kirby.

Original Story: 10:10 p.m.

Right now, authorities are working the scene of a house fire that claimed the lives of three people, according to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman.

The fire happened on the 200-block of Hobbins Drive near US-441 South.

Chief Chatman says two males and one female were in the home, and the names of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.