Dublin's Emery Thomas Auditorium receives nomination for historic places

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Emery Thomas Auditorium is one of six properties considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

It was built in 1956 to provide a 4-H Center for African American youth.

The auditorium is one of the first and only remaining 4-H centers built exclusively for African American youth in Georgia.

Miriam Lewis of Visit Dublin said, "This auditorium, there was several cabins and a dining hall were all part of that camp, and so this is the only building that's left and so it's a great piece of history for us to preserve and be able to tell that story."

Lewis went on to say the new designation would bring a shot at even more improvements.

"There will be opportunities to have some preservation done to it and some grant opportunities to make it just as special of a place as it is now as it was so many years ago," said Lewis.

Stephanie Cherry-Farmer, the National Register manager, said this building held many of the state 4-H conferences for kids from all over Georgia.

"People might not realize that Dublin was the central gathering place for African American 4-H activities in the state of Georgia. What I hope that it will provide is pride to the citizens of Dublin and the City of Dublin that they have such an important history building in their midst and that they played such an important role in African American History," said Cherry-Farmer.

Today, it hosts social events.

"It's still a part of the community people being able to come out and have events, so it's still alive," said Lewis, an important past preserved and its future secured.

While the name of the building is spelled "Emory" the actual name of the person is spelled "Emery." They spelled his name wrong when the sign was created.