DUBLIN, Georgia — Employees at Erdrich USA were pleasantly surprised after being named Georgia's Small Company-Manufacturer of the Year. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement at a luncheon last week. "It's really exciting," says Erdrich COO and plant manager, Friedrich Renoth. "Not only for the company, but for the employees as well."

The Dublin company was nominated by Oconee Fall Line Technical College and won after exceeding expectations for corporate responsibility, workplace excellence, and positive community impact. "We're proud of the fact that we're here," says Production Supervisor, Moy Sanchez. "I think we may be overlooked because we're a little small in the area."

Erdrich moved to Dublin in 2013 and since then has brought around 150 jobs to the area. "We want to be the employer of choice, really look after people and see that people have fun at work and have a secure and safe workplace," says Renoth.

In addition to making auto parts, Erdrich also participates in several apprenticeship and leadership programs with the public school systems and Oconee Fall Line Technical College. Erdrich is a German metal manufacturing company that makes automotive parts for companies like Audi and BMW.

