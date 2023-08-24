Dublin's Project Slow Zone Changing Neighborhoods with new speed limits and speed cushions. Here's what it'll look like

If you'd like them to consider changing your neighborhood next, you can fill out an online form on the city's website.

DUBLIN, Ga. — On a normal weekday in Kersey Lane in Dublin, things are calm and quiet.

Until something — or some car — disrupts that peace.

"Some people, they'll just speed off on the curve like they in a racetrack or something," Aayannah Brown said.

She's lived in a Kersey Lane neighborhood all of her life, and she said drivers in her area go faster than they should, especially around a curve that takes you in and out of the neighborhood.

"They go really fast by the curve. And sometimes like, you might just have to get out of the way sometimes," Brown said.

Her neighborhood has kids who play on the street, and she said nothing seemed to change until the city changed the speed limit on her street from 35 mph 25 mph.

That change came as part of phase one of the City of Dublin's Project Slow Zone.

According to the city's website, Project Slow Zone was started to:

ENCOURAGE positive driver behavior.

IMPROVE neighborhood livability.

REDUCE speeds on residential streets without reducing safety.

DEVELOP traffic calming plans that meet the needs of the residents and property owners.

At the last Dublin City Council meeting, City Planner Tara Bradshaw told the council about updates to the project, including these eight streets that got their speed limits reduced to 25 mph:

Stonewall

Coney

Highland

Woodrow

Kersey

Roberts

Goler

Earlwood

On top of reducing speeds, the city will be placed seven speed cushions in Stonewall, Coney, Woodrow and Roberts. Bradshaw said in the next few weeks, six additional speed cushions installed in Highland, Kersey, and Goler.

Brown said she's looking forward to getting speed cushions in her neighborhood too, even if they may annoy her sometimes.

"Honestly I might be some days when I'm probably a little for work, but it's okay. It's making the community more safe," Brown said.

If you'd like the City of Dublin to consider your street next for Project Slow Zone, you can fill out a form at this link.

Phase two of the project will include these streets, and is expected to happen in late 2023:

Woods Avenue

Waverly Drive

Brookhaven Drive

Village Circle

Hudson Drive

Shadow Pond

Live Oak Way

Decatur Street

Edgewood Drive

Cardinal Drive

Phase three of the project will include these streets, and may happen in early 2024, although that's subject to change: