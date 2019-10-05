As Chief Deputy for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Stan Wright says his job involves paying bills, while other folks focus on cracking down on people speeding in their county.

He says in the month of April they had nearly 50 cases of people driving over 100 mph.

"Anything can happen. You're endangering yourself, you're endangering the people there with you," said Wright.

He says with over 30 years of experience for the sheriff's office, he knows that can mean fatal wrecks. They put out a public service announcement on Facebook with a celebrity appearance -- Uncle Si from Duck Dynasty.

Lieutenant Alan Baggett says he met Si at the Pond Town Festival in Dodge County. He asked him if he could help them with their next service announcement.

"He asked me what I wanted him to say, and all I asked him to do is to say slow down through Laurens County and who the sheriff was, and he came up with it on his own,"said Baggett.

He even snapped a picture with him.

“The guy he was on TV is the guy he is in person -- just Christian values. He would tell stories about stuff they'd done and you could tell a lot about the person he was by the stories he told,” said Baggett.

Now, the video's gotten more clicks and helped spread the message.

Everyone played a part -- Uncle Si bringing the celebrity factor, Baggett helping put the video out there, and Wright paying the bills.

Baggett says Uncle Si shared some stories with them about the show, but he wanted to respect his privacy and didn’t want to share too many secrets.

Baggett says now that summer is approaching, many people head down I-16 in a hurry to get to the beach and then to get home.

Wright says the law will give you some leeway when going over the limit, but if you're going 100 miles per hour, they will pull you over.