Family goes ducking as a ministry in Warner Robins

They leave little plastic critters with Bible verses on the bottom on the door handles of Jeeps.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some things in life can just make you grin, like maybe a rubber chicken or one of those fake funny faces.

One Warner Robins family loves to spend time together going "ducking."

If you see a purple Jeep driving around, you might find a small yellow duck on your door handle.

The Barlow family likes to go out and hunt -- call it a reverse scavenger hunt -- and when they find their target, they leave something behind.

Jacob and his sister Samantha do the honors of putting one small rubber ducky on any Jeep they find.

"Put them on Jeeps to put smiles on people's faces," a grinning Jacob said.

They got the idea from Facebook -- there is a group for this with 13,000 members.

"We thought maybe we could do this," Samantha said.

So they dug in, ordering the quackers and making a splash in local parking lots looking for Jeeps.

"Every time we find one, we're like, 'Oh, there's one! We're super excited, we run up to it,'" Samantha said with a smile.

Joe Barlow is the kids' dad and he says right now, this kind of silliness is important.

"Main thing is to create a little laughter a little fun, you know -- this is a tough time we're in right now with the pandemic," he said.

The Barlows took things one feather farther and wrote Bible verses on the bottom of every critter.

"Hopefully, they'll open up their Bibles and look up the verse," Jacob projected.

It's a double dose of positivity.

The kids will head back to school soon, but don't worry -- they've got dozens of more ducks on the way.