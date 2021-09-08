Duluth Police say 12-year veteran officer Ricky Porter is still critically injured, but in stable condition at a local hospital.

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police have released the name of an officer who was in critical condition Saturday after a hit-and-run.

Police say 12-year veteran officer Ricky Porter is still recovering after a crash shortly after 4 a.m. on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at the intersection of Abbotts Bridge Road.

Porter was driving north while on routine patrol when he was struck by a Ram 3500 heading east that failed to stop at a red light, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett Police said the driver hit Porter's patrol car and ran from the scene. Gwinnett County's K9 and Aviation units attempted to locate the suspect, but another Duluth Police officer was able to find the 30-year-old nearby hours later and arrested him.

According to a statement from Duluth Police, officers had to extricate Porter, who was unconscious, from the vehicle. City authorities said Porter sustained significant injuries and is still critically injured but in stable condition at a local hospital.

"The entire Duluth Police Department family would like to ask the community to continue sending their thoughts and prayers for Officer Porter as he recovers," Duluth Police said.