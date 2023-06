The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A dump truck crashed into a train at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at Georgia Highway 41 South at the Rock Quarry. The dump truck hit the train, according to the release. The crash is under investigation.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.