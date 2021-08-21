Warner Robins Dumpster Day helps residents clean out old junk

It happened at two locations --one on Tabor drive and the other at the corner lot of North Houston Road and Green Street.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folk in Warner Robins took time to clean out old junk in yard, basement, attic and garage on Saturday.

It was all part of Dumpster Day.

It happened at two locations --one on Tabor drive and the other at the corner lot of North Houston Road and Green Street.

"They get dumped on a lot, even by the people that don't live in those areas, and it's sad to see just because it's an area that other people look at and go, 'Nobody really cares,' so I want to show them that the city does care," Manager of Keep Warner Robins Beautiful, Tiffany Bowen said.

Items not allowed included fertilizer, fluorescent light bulbs, and tires among other things.

Bowen says the event was a way to show the community how much they care.

"Alot of the residents have said some of the trailers that they've had trucks and trailer have been items from them that they haven't wanted to illegally dump so of it have been items from their neighborhood that they've gone out and picked up so their showing that they truly do want to keep Warner Robins beautiful," Bowen said.