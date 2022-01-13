Enjoy a frozen drink while you play tabletop games at this new Milledgeville cafe

A unique concept is opening up in downtown Milledgeville.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — What if you could go out and meet your friends for a frozen drink while playing a game like Settlers of Catan or Risk? Well, that's the idea behind the latest spot in downtown Milledgeville.

Dungeons & Daiquiris is a place where you can hang out, play board games or video games, and have a nice daiquiri.

Owner Rebecca Auzenne says she originally used the space as an office with some other partners, but people suggested the space could be something more.

So, she and her husband decided to turn it into an area where people can come together and enjoy playing games.

"Thought it would be cool to make a cool hangout, and just offer something really interesting," said Auzenne.

The idea behind it comes from her own love of games she played growing up.

"We've played games since before there were video games," she said.

They plan on hosting game and trivia nights. They have several board games, vintage video games, a touchscreen gaming table, and more.

They even have custom made dice for some D&D action. The last piece of the puzzle is building out the menu. The plan is to have "quick-serve foods, café style and with the daquiris."

Once they have that figured out, they'll be ready to open for business. The space is located at 125 S Wayne Street.