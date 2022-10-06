Dunkin' in Perry is giving away 'free coffee for a year'. Here's how to get yours

PERRY, Ga. — This Friday, a new Dunkin' in Perry will be holding a giveaway for "free coffee for a year" to celebrate their grand opening.
The newest Next Generation Dunkin' is located at 1506 Sam Nunn Boulevard in Perry, and is offering 'free coffee for a year' coupon books to the first 100 people in the store for its opening at 9 a.m. on October 7.
You must be 18 or older to get the free coffee, and be a Georgia resident in the Perry area.
The coupon books include 4 free medium coffee coupons per month for 14 months, good only at the Perry location.
If you don't end up getting a booklet, the store will also have Dunkin' swag giveaways and photo opportunities with Cuppy, their mascot, from 9 -11 a.m.
At 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to officially open the store for business.
Following the ceremony, a check will be presented by the QSR group and Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation for $1,000 to the Loaves & Fishes South Houston County Food pantry.
To learn more about the store and giveaway, you can visit the Dunkin' website, or follow them on social media.
