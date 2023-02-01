Dunkin' offering new menu items and promos for Valentine's Day

The new menu features two new drinks, and heart-shaped donuts! Members of the Dunkin' rewards program also have exclusive deals.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Dunkin' has announced their new menu items for February - all themed around Valentine's Day.

The new menu features two new drinks, and heart-shaped donuts! Starting Wednesday on February 1, you can order the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher.

The Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte is made with espresso and mocha flavor and doubles down on chocolate with mocha drizzle, hot chocolate powder, and whipped cream.

The Dragonfruit Refresher is pink - perfect for Valentines! It is made with green tea and pairs perfectly with the Cupid's Choice donut.

The Cupid's Choice is heart-shaped, and is made with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkles.

The company is also offering several promotions in their app for the month, along with a Dunkin' rewards member exclusive drink.

Dunkin' already offers the Brownie Batter donut, but if you are a part of the rewards program, you will have the opportunity to order the The Brownie Batter Signature Latte.

The latte features brownie batter flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and sprinkles. Dunkin’ Rewards members can exclusively order the Brownie Batter Signature Latte through the Dunkin’ app.

If you aren't a member of the rewards program but want to become one, you can sign up by downloading the Dunkin app and creating a free account. If you don't want to get the app, you can also sign up online here.

If you want to order some Valentine's delicious donuts, you also have a chance to earn points and get deals with the Dunkin' rewards program.

From February 1 - February 28, Dunkin' is giving members even more deals, available exclusively in the app, including:

Daily $2 Medium Cold Brew just for ordering ahead in the app

One FREE Medium Hot/Iced Coffee with any purchase*

One order of FREE Bagel Minis with any beverage purchase*

One order of FREE Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any beverage purchase*

*Limit 1 per member. Exclusions, additional charges and terms may apply. Participation may vary. Limited time offer.

For everyone just wanting to order donuts, Dunkin' also has a deal available for rewards members through Feb 1- Feb 12 for $3 half a dozen donuts.

Dunkin' is also partnering with Frankford Candy this month to release Dunkin' chocolates and jellybean hearts.

So if your partner loves Dunkin', this is an excellent gift! To order the candies and read more about them, you can visit FrankfordCandy.com.

Last but not least, Dunkin' is rounding out their February offers with the introduction of seasonal tumblers!