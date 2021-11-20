Man rescued out of garbage truck in Dunwoody

The man reported to police he was homeless and had been sleeping in a dumpster that was picked up by the garbage truck.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man was rescued out of a garbage truck in Dunwoody early Friday after a dumpster he'd been sleeping in was picked up along the truck's route.

Dunwoody Police said the man reported he was homeless and had been sleeping in a dumpster on Winters Chapel Road.

"The dumpster compacted each time after a load was picked up and luckily the male survived," the department wrote on Facebook.

Commenters on the Facebook post noted the particular need for services for people experiencing homelessness when the weather turns cold, driving them into situations like this one.

"This speaks to a homeless problem which needs to be addressed. People don't sleep in dumpsters unless they have nowhere else to go (because) of the cold," one woman wrote.

"Do we not have enough shelters around here?" another woman asked.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.