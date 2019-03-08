DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment a Dunwoody officer was dragged by a car and then thrown off the vehicle onto the interstate Thursday.

But even after the terrifying encounter, injured officer Nathan Daley is in good spirits and out of the hospital.

Dunwoody Police posted a video of Officer Daley on its YouTube channel, showing him thanking the community.

With the scars and bruises on his face, his funny bone is still intact.

"It doesn't - well it does look as bad as it feels, but you know me, I will bounce back 10 times stronger, a little knick-knack," he said with a smile on his face.

He's grateful for the support from those who have been concerned. He even shared a joke in the short 24-second clip.

"I accept donations in the form of sweets, cookies, chocolate chip cookies, cupcakes with sprinkles, vanilla or red velvet," he said as he chuckled.

According to police, Daley was injured while attempting a traffic stop on I-285.

The alleged driver, 35-year-old Derric Alexander Simpson, was first pulled over at 11:35 a.m. for violating the hands-free law on Ashford Dunwoody Road near the interstate.

While speaking with Simpson during the traffic stop, Daley noticed he began to put the vehicle in gear. Daley reached into the vehicle in an attempt to stop him from fleeing. Authorities said Simpson accelerated with Daley still partially inside the vehicle.

The officer held onto the vehicle as Simpson sped away. You can see him holding onto the side of the car as the driver moves through traffic.

While holding onto the vehicle, police said Daley told Simpson to stop the car multiple times, but he would not stop. Once on I-285 West, Simpson struck a white Ford van, knocking Daley to the ground.

Simpson is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery, fleeing a police officer, possession of a firearm, drug charges, hit and run and other charges.

Officer hospitalized after being dragged during traffic stop