x
Dwight Yoakam announces July show at Macon City Auditorium

Dwight Yoakam announces July show at Macon City Auditorium

The country artist will be back in Central Georgia for a show on July 29
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Dwight Yoakam performs "Seven Spanish Angels" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

MACON, Ga. — Country music legend Dwight Yoakam is coming back to Macon!

On Monday, Spectra announced that the singer will be at the Macon City Auditorium on Thursday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. 

Presale will take place the day before for people on the Centreplex’s Insider List.

Artist bio

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10.

Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, and he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala on October 14, 2019 in Nashville, TN.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a film and TV actor who’s appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room. In 2016, he recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series Goliath. Recently, he appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film Logan Lucky with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.

