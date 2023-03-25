'Eagle Fest' hosted at Northside High School

Northside students put together the festival to bring the community together.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, people in Warner Robins came out to the second annual 'Eagle Fest,' a spring community festival at Northside High School.

Northside students coordinated the festival to bring the community together.

There were several vendors selling crafts and other items, food trucks, free door prizes, face painting, and musical performances.

They were located at the "backyard fun zone," which costed $5 and included a cake walk, carnival games, and bounce houses.