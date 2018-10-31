13WMAZ is mourning the death of a long-time member of our on-air family.

Gostin Freeney was born and raised in Macon. He joined WMAZ Radio as an anchor in 1955 and then moved over to the television side in 1958.

In 1961, he shifted into sales where he rose to General Sales Manager in 1986. He retired at the end of 1996.

Freeney was also heavily involved in the community. He was a Past President of Macon Little Theater, a state chaplain for the Jaycees at one point, and was a member of the board of directors of several different charities, including the American Heart Association, Macon Exchange Club, Salvation Army, and Humane Society among others.

