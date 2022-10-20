'It's very surreal to be on the other side': Early breast cancer screening saves woman's life

When a retired nurse was diagnosed with breast cancer, she encouraged her daughter to get genetic testing.

MACON, Ga. — According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Doctors encourage women and men be tested early for all types of cancers if it runs in their family. When breast cancer is detected early, women have a 99% chance of survival over the next five years.

Kelly Flechner was recommended to get tested earlier than the recommended age because her mom and aunt developed breast cancer.

Fletchner's mom, Mollie Rickman, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001.

Dr. Keith Martin at Piedmont Macon told Rickman she had DCIS. DCIS stands for 'ductal carcinoma in situ'. It's when abnormal cells are found inside a milk duct in the breast.

"I ended up having a mastectomy because mine was at the point where it was about to break through the duct," Rickman said.

With the help and treatment from Piedmont's oncology department, Dr. Martin was able to remove the cancer from her breast.

However, her daughters story begins almost two decades later.

Fletchner was encouraged to get a genetic test by her mom and nurses at Piedmont.

Dr. Martin also worked with Fletchner on her breast cancer case. He says if you believe cancer runs in your family, early testing is best.

"When you're recommended to have your annual mammogram, your screening colonoscopy, your EKG, your chest x-ray those things that are done for screening purposes. Be sure to do that because they can significantly impact your healthcare," Dr. Martin said.

Normally, doctors recommend women being talking with their doctors about mammograms and breast cancer screenings in their 40s. Fletchner went a bit earlier.

"Got my first mammogram when I was 35 and that's when they found the cancer," Fletchner said.

Fletchner says after her surgeries she was tired and asking for help with things she wouldn't normally ask for help with, like opening a jar. She says after finding out her mom had cancer, it was "very surreal to be on the other side."

Dr. Martin says if Fletchner had waited to get screened, the cancer would have spread within half a year and it would have been life threatening.