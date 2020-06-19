MACON, Ga. — An early morning crash on Vineville Avenue just past Holmes knocked down power lines and closed all lanes of traffic.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Myra Hill was driving towards Macon on Vineville around 4 a.m. Friday.

They say she lost control, ran off the road and hit a power pole before crossing the road and hitting a second power pole.

Both poles were damaged and power lines were knocked down.

The sheriff’s office says Hill received minor injuries and is getting checked out at the hospital.

Deputies expect to charge her when she is released from the hospital for failure to maintain lane, driving too fast and driving without a license.

GDOT expects the road to be fully cleared around 8:30 a.m.