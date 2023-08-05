Callers into the 13WMAZ Newsroom reported a loud boom and shaking with the magnitude 2.5 earthquake.

SPARTA, Ga. — An early Monday morning earthquake struck in Hancock County just before 2:30 a.m., about 7 miles below the Earth's surface.

The quake registered at a magnitude 2.5, about 2 miles west of downtown Sparta. Officials updated the information just after 7:30 a.m.

Initially, around 3 a.m. the United States Geological Survey reported the quake as a magnitude 2.3 at a depth of 3.29 miles. Callers into the 13WMAZ Newsroom reported a loud boom and shaking. If you felt or heard anything, let Meteorologist Alex Forbes know on Facebook.