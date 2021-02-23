Residents will have three weeks to vote for new E-SPLOST and city councilman.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting started Monday for a Houston County E-SPLOST and an open Warner Robins city council seat..

The E-SPLOST would be a continuation of the one already in place.

This one would help build a new middle school to relieve crowded conditions at Bonaire and Perry middle schools.

School system leaders also want to build two new elementary schools.

Warner Robins residents are choosing from among four candidates to fill the unexpired seat of former city councilman Daron Lee.

Three locations are open for early voting.

Election Registration Assistant Andy Holland says it is important people get out and vote in these two special elections.

"Local elections can be of just as if not more importance than state and federal level ones," Holland said. "In the city of Warner Robins we have a citywide council seat that's up for election which is obviously a big a deal to fill that unexpired term, so it is important to get out and vote."