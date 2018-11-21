Two Georgia state races are in a runoff and early voting begins Monday, Nov. 26 and will end on Nov. 30.

The Secretary of State's race and the Public Service Commission District 3 races will be decided in a runoff on December 4.

MEET THE CANDIDATES - STATE RACES

Secretary of State

Republican Brad Raffensberger received 49.13 percent of the vote in the general election and Democrat John Barrow received 48.64 percent of the vote.

Georgia Public Service Commission, District 3

Republican incumbent Chuck Eaton only received 49.74 percent of the vote, while Democratic challenger Lindy Miller received 47.60 percent of the vote.

MEET THE CANDIDATES - LOCAL RACES

Monroe County Sheriff

Lawson Bittick and Brad Freeman will be going head to head in the runoff for Monroe County Sheriff. It's a non-partisan race, but both are listed as Republican.

Sole Commissioners - Pulaski County

Tim Young and Jenna Mashburn will also be on the ballot come Dec. 4.

WHO CAN VOTE

All voters registered before the Oct. 9, 2018 can vote in the runoff. Even voters who did not vote on the Nov. 6 midterm election can still vote in the runoff.

The Secretary of State's office provides information regarding voter information status, current precinct information and a full sample ballot for each registered voter in the state on the office's My Voter Page.

To see when your county begins early voting, check the county Board of Elections website.

Helpful links for Georgia voters

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

