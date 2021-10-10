Early voting gets underway for Central Georgia city elections

There are mayor’s races in Warner Robins and several other cities, SPLOSTS in several counties and much more.

MACON, Ga. —

Early voting gets underway this week in many Central Georgia cities for November city elections.

That includes mayor’s races in six cities, SPLOSTS in several counties and much more.

In WARNER ROBINS, Randy Toms is running for a third term as mayor.

Stephen Baughier and LaRhonda Patrick are challenging him.

Voters in the International City will also decide three council races.

In the citywide Post 1 seat, Leslie Morales and Jonathan Nichols are challenging incumbent Derek Mack.

For Post 3, Angie Eugene and Scott Howard are running against incumbent Keith Lauritsen.

And for Post 3, incumbent Clifford Holmes also has a challenger: Michael Jones.

MACON-BIBB COUNTY has an election underway as well, but the only choices are Yes and No.

Voters will decide whether to approve a special extra penny sales tax, the "O-LOST," aimed at bolstering county finances.

COCHRAN Voters will decide the District 3 Post 1 council seat.

Tommy Harris is running against incumbent Andrew Lemmon

DUBLIN Jerry Davis and Joshua Kight want to replace longtime mayor Phil Best, who retired this year.

There are also five candidates for three city council at-large seats: Sarah Kolbie, Richard Mascaro, Albert Brown, Tess Godfrey and Brandon Chain.

EATONTON There’s a race for the Ward 4 City Council seat. Karen Henry-Garrett is challenging incumbent Janie Reid.

FORSYTH-MONROE COUNTY: Voters countywide will decide whether to approve a transportation SPLOST to pay for road and bridge improvements.

There’s also a Forsyth City County race: Walter Goodson is challenging incumbent Chris Hewitt.

CULLODEN will pick three aldermen from among four candidates: incumbents Margie Bryant and Miranda Hall and challengers Audrey Leamy and Jacob Sanders.

And Culloden will also settle an alderman special election, between George Pierson and Sarah Ray.



GORDON has a mayor’s race: Aprill Adside Smith and Bruce Daniel are running to replace Kenneth Turner.

Voters will also pick three city council members among six candidates: Incumbent Rodney Evans, Alicia Ethridge Floyd, William Hartman, Barbara Towles, Kenneth Turner and Harold Whipple.

GRAY voters will decide whether to allow the sale of distilled spirits within the city. You can buy beer and wine there now, but not the hard stuff.

There’s also a race for mayor pro tem: Rick Tipton is challenging incumbent James Collins.

IRWINTON voters will decide a race for City Council Post 1, between incumbent Harvey Curry and challenger Brandon Smith.

MILLEDGEVILLE has races for alderman and for the Georgia Military College board.

For District 1 alderman, the candidates are Collinda Lee and Torie Stewart.

For District 2, Richard Mullins and Jessica McQain.

And for District 6, Steve Chambers and Daisy Childs.

Three candidates are running for a seat on the GMC board: Alan Wicker, Lataurien Lewis and William Kennedy.

PEACH COUNTY voters will decide whether to approve a transportation SPLOST to fund road and highway projects.

PERRY has one race for city council District 2 Post 1. William Phelps is challenging incumbent Robert Jones.

PULASKI COUNTY: There’s a race for County Commission Post 5, between Henry Cravey and Laney Eckes Griffin.

ROBERTA mayor Jay Andrews has a challenger, Martha Jo McAfee.

City voters will also decide whether to approve the sale of distilled spirits in the city.



TOOMSBORO has a mayor’s race: Vincent Smith is challenging incumbent Joyce Denson.

UNADILLA is electing three council members at large, from a field of five; incumbents Justin Bridges, Meredith Lester and Lurry Brown and challengers Ray Howard and Larry Spivey.

WILCOX COUNTY voters will decide whether to continue an education SPLOST to help fund school projects.

For voting times and places, contact your local board of elections.