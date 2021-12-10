Early voting in Houston County, other counties starts today: What you need to know

This year, Warner Robins voters have four races on the ballot. That includes the mayor’s race and three city council seats; Posts 1, 3 and 5.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Nov. 2 elections are just three weeks away, and now you have a chance to get out and vote. Early voting starts Tuesday in many Central Georgia cities, including Warner Robins.

For people like Carl Fitzgerald, early voting is nothing new. He started voting early because his previous job required a lot of traveling.

“Early voting became the go-to for me because I didn't have time to wait 4-5 hours to try and get a vote in,” he said. “The day of voting, you get out there to those long lines, the cars are wrapped around the corner, and so are the people. But, with early voting, I can get up early, go and get me some breakfast, hit the voting booth, get my little sticker, and I’m proud to walk around and say, ‘Hey, I voted.’”

If you’re like Fitzgerald and plan to vote early, there are a few things you’ll need to know.

If you’re a Houston County voter, you can plan for doors at the Houston Health Pavilion or Board of Elections to open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Tuesday isn’t the only day you’ll be able to cast your vote early, you have 16 total dates to choose from.

You will need to bring your ID to the polls with you before you can cast a vote.

You can also send your ballot in through the mail, or take it to either early voting location.

Your ID is required this year for absentee voting, too.

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. election has passed, but the last day to submit an absentee ballot application is Oct. 22.

This year, Warner Robins voters have four races on the ballot. That includes the mayor’s race and three city council seats; Posts 1, 3 and 5.

Perry also has a race for city council District 2, Post 1. William Phelps is challenging incumbent Robert Jones.

In Bibb County, the only choices you’ll have on the ballot this year are YES and NO. Voters will decide whether to approve a special extra penny sales tax known as the OLOST. It aims to boost county finances.

So where can you vote early and in-person in Bibb? According to the county’s board of elections page, you have two options: the main office on Pio Nono Avenue and the Elaine Lucas Senior Center on Willie Smokie Glover Drive.

You can find that at Carolyn Crayton Park, formerly known as Central City Park.