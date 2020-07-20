Early voting in local runoff elections starts today

Starting today, voters have until Aug. 7 to vote early ahead of Election Day on Aug. 11

MACON, Ga. — Early voting is underway in the General Primary runoff elections for local and state offices.

Following the June 9 combined statewide primary and Presidential Preference primary election, 94 counties will be holding runoff elections.

Voters can start casting their ballots early for races in Bibb County starting Monday, July 20 until Aug. 7.

But before you head to the polls, here are some things to remember.

In Macon-Bibb County, doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Be sure to bring a valid form of ID like a state driver’s license, passport, or US military photo ID.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expect to see social distancing and workers ask that you wear a face mask.

If you’re planning on voting by absentee ballot, you can request one by mail up until Aug. 7.

Once you fill it out, you can mail it in or drop it off at the Board of Elections office.

Also, a reminder to voters age 65+ or those who are disabled, you will automatically receive a ballot for the rest of the 2020 election cycle.

To vote by absentee ballot, download an absentee ballot application or go to the Secretary of State's website at mvp.sos.ga.gov. You must print out the application and return it by mail, fax, email (as an attachment), or in-person to the local County Board of Registrar’s Office.

On Election Day on Aug. 11, voters must report to their assigned polling place. Voters can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to find their assigned polling location.

The four races voters in Maocn-Bibb County will be deciding are: mayor, District 5 commissioner, District 7 commissioner and Board of Education District 1.