This is the final week of early voting in Bibb County for next week’s primary and special elections, but according to the Bibb County Board of Elections, the number of early voters is low.

The right to vote is a privilege that Merle Hazard, Pat Donnelly, and Barbara Dean say they never miss.

“It’s a right that we shouldn't take for granted. Our husbands and fathers have fought for this freedom,” says Donnelly.

Donnelly says everybody needs to get out and have their voices heard, especially with a special election being held for their Bibb County commission seat.

“We want someone that’s going to be careful with our money,” says Donnelly.

But according to voter turnout numbers, not everyone is on the same page as Donnelly. During the first two weeks of early voting, an average of 14 people came out every day to vote for the commission seat. Bibb elections supervisor, Jeanetta Watson, says there are more than 13,000 voters in that district.

“It’s substantially low,” says Watson.

Because it is a special election, Watson says voters in that district have to stand in two different lines and vote twice, so she says they are working hard to make that clear in hopes of raising the number of votes.

But Watson says the commission race is not the only election with low numbers.

“From 150 to a little under 200 voters a day for a county our size, I would think that’s a little bit low,” says Watson.

Shaw, Mary, WMAZ

But if you compare how many early voters there were the last time there was a governor's race in 2014, the numbers are actually up a little bit this year.

However, both Watson and Donnelly say those numbers should be higher.

“It’s just awful. People really need to be aware of what’s going on,” says Donnelly.

Early voting goes until Friday, and you can vote from 8:30 to 5:30.

If you want to know if you are in district one or request an absentee ballot, click this link.

