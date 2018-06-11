The Georgia Secretary of State's Office reports more than 2 million people have already voted early. That's a huge jump since the last governor's race when less than 1 million people voted early.

Most polls still show the governor's race as tight, with none of the three candidates claiming a clear majority.

Last week, we saw lines of people inside the Bibb County Board of Elections office, but looking back at the early voting numbers, how do they compare to past years?

We chose to compare this year to 2014 because it was the last election year without a presidential election.

These are the number of early voters for 2014 midterm election:

Bibb: 10,5446

Crawford: 1,092

Houston: 16,733

Jones: 2,911

Monroe: 2,523

Peach: 3,402

Twiggs: 831

RELATED: Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about the Georgia election

All of those counties report more than double those numbers for 2018. Some even tripled their numbers of early voters.

Bibb: 26,253

Crawford: 2,769

Houston: 34,905

Jones: 7,706

Monroe: 6,983

Peach: 8,754

Twiggs: 1,767

Mercer University Professor Chris Grant says the explanation for the increase could be because of the two campaigns mobilizing younger voters.

“We have two campaigns that are really trying to draw out voters in a way that other campaigns just haven't done,” said Grant.

Grant says political science professors are seeing the traditionally red state turn purple with stronger Democratic numbers. Both parties are focusing on targeting younger voters, who typically haven't come out and vote in past.

“I think we're 48 hours away from finding out how well it worked or not,” said Grant.

He expects the high number of people heading to the polls to continue on Election Day.

© 2018 WMAZ