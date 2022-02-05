Early voting starts Monday in Georgia's May 2022 primary

For people in Macon-Bibb County, early voting will look a lot like it did last year, but now instead of three places to vote early, there are two.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Monday starts the early voting period in Georgia and in a matter of hours, poll workers will open the doors to precincts.

"Voting rights are something that a lot of people fought for, so I think it's really a privilege and an honor to share in the process and not just squander the opportunity," said Judith Baptiste Charles.

She's especially excited about casting her vote.

"I have been in this country for 35 years. I have voted in New York and then I gave up my New York residency and I obtained residency in Georgia," she said.

She became a U.S. citizen in 1994 and moved from the Caribbean country of Trinidad to New York City. She traded in the Big Apple for her Georgia peach in 2020 and although she is used to voting in New York, she is looking forward to voting as a Georgian this year.

"I am really excited to transition into my new home in Georgia and I'm really looking forward to being a part of the process and being a part of the community," explained Baptiste.

For people in Macon-Bibb County, early voting will look a lot like it did last year, but now instead of three places to vote early, there are two. The polling place at Theron Ussery Recreation Center will not be open for early voting this year.

"It's under renovation right now and they couldn't guarantee it would be ready for early voting," said interim supervisor, Thomas Gillon.

If you're too busy to vote early during the week in Bibb County, you can still vote Saturday, May 7 and 14, and also on Sunday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., so you still have plenty of chances to get out there and cast your ballot.