Earth, Wind & Fire; Martina McBride announce Macon concerts

Many artists are planning a full return to touring after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MACON, Ga. — From country to R&B, concerts are coming back to Macon in full force. On Monday, the Macon Centreplex announced two big shows scheduled to take place later this year.

Martina McBride will be at the Macon City Auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire will be at the Macon City Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Artist bios

Marina McBride: Grammy nominee Martina McBride has sold over 20 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. Martina McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.

Earth, Wind & Fire are a musical institution. 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment – one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.

The band has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. Eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They have won an impressive nine Grammy Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.

For their record-breaking success, they have also been awarded with Lifetime Achievement honors from ASCAP, NAACP, BET, and have star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.