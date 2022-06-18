The United States Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck just outside of Metter, Ga.

MACON, Ga. — Many in Georgia were jolted awoken with shaking early Saturday morning, by what has confirmed to be a magnitude 3.9 earthquake by the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 4.5 in it's preliminary assessment.

The center of the quake is estimated to be 0.7 km under the Earth's surface in Candler County Ga., located between Macon and Savannah along Interstate 16.

Centered just outside of Metter and Statesboro, shaking was reported mostly confined to Georgia, but felt as far away as Columbia, SC.

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake confirmed in Candler County, Ga.



Felt across much of Central Georgia. — Alex Forbes (@AForbesWx) June 18, 2022

The USGS has revised he earthquake near Metter, GA down from 4.5 to 3.9. Reports of shaking have been received in Savannah, Bluffton, Statesboro and as far away as Columbia, Augusta, Warner Robins and Atlanta. #gawx #scwx #savwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) June 18, 2022