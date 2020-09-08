ATLANTA — The birds were chirping and the sun was shining just after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. Then suddenly there was a rumble. Was that an earthquake?
It's the year 2020, so anything is possible, right?
Social media exploded with reports of an earthquake in the Atlanta area. This came at the same time, right around 8:07 a.m. when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta, NC, which is near the Virginia border.
According to the Georgia Tech seismogram, it was an earthquake. It shows a large spike in that 8 a.m. hour.
WCNC's meteorologist Brad Panovich said this would be the biggest quake in North Carolina since the 5.1 in 1916 near Asheville. Panovich said Saturday's M 2.6 in the same location was a foreshock.
"I would expect many small aftershocks over the next few days," Panovich said.
According to 11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb, the 5.1 magnitude earthquake near the NC/VA line this morning shook some people as far south as the north Georgia mountains.
According to the United States Geological Survey database, this is the second strongest quake in North Carolina since 1900. And we have reports it was felt in Midtown -- and as far south as Fayetteville.
Moments later, our own Aisha Howard confirmed, she isn't crazy.
"Ok I’m not crazy!! My place shook in Atlanta," she Tweeted.
Others on social media tell us they felt it in Marietta, Athens, Riverdale, Stone Mountain and across the metro.
One viewer told us her bed shook like she was on a ride at Six Flags!
Viewer Linda Perry told us that she felt it in Winder and a jewelry box fell off her desk and hit the floor.
There have been no reports of injuries or major damage.