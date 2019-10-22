GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey reports there was an earthquake around 8:30 p.m. Monday near Lake Oconee in Greene County.

The agency reports it was a small one, registering as a 2.2 magnitude earthquake.

The epicenter was about 13 miles from Eatonton, a city that experienced a couple of earthquakes earlier this month.

Both of them occurred on the same day, Wednesday, Oct. 9, registering at 2.1 and 1.9 magnitudes.

According to information provided by ready.ga.gov, although earthquakes in Georgia are rare, they do happen.

The areas of the state most likely to experience a small quake include counties in extreme north Georgia, those along the South Carolina border, and some other counties scattered throughout central and west central Georgia.

Although parts of north Georgia felt the tremors from an earthquake in Tennessee last year, the last recorded earthquake in Georgia happened last week in Dalton, Georgia and registered as a 2.3 magnitude, according to the USGS.

If you felt a tremor, the USGS asks you to report it here.

RELATED: Second earthquake in one day reported near Eatonton, Georgia

RELATED: Magnitude 2.1 quake reported near Eatonton, Georgia

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.