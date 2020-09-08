DID YOU FEEL IT? Large earthquake shakes the Triad

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported near Sparta, NC, the USGS says.

Did you feel it? Many in the Triad and across North Carolina woke up feeling their house shaking on Sunday morning. It's the strongest in North Carolina in over 100 years.

The USGS reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was centered near Sparta, NC just after 8 a.m. See map below for location.

A 5.1 earthquake is very strong for this area. According to the USGS database, this is the strongest earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years. That dates back to the 1916 5.2 quake near Skyland, NC close to Asheville.

You may remember a large earthquake back in 2011. That was a 5.8 that hit near Richmond, VA that was felt up and down the East Coast, including the Triad.

We are working to get more info on any possible damage associated with the earthquake. Earthquakes of this size can rattle homes and foundations and cause some structural damage.

Dwayne Young in Stokes County sent us a photo of a crack in the ceiling of his garage.

It is unknown if there will be any aftershocks. If so, they would most likely be weaker than the initial earthquake. There was a smaller 2.6 magnitude earthquake there earlier this morning around 1am, which is considered a foreshock.

You can report that you felt the earthquake by sending a report to the USGS.

