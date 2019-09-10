PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Did you feel it?

The U.S. Geological Survey reports there was an earthquake around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning near Eatonton.

If you missed it though, you wouldn’t be to blame – the agency reports it was only a small one, registering as a 2.1 magnitude earthquake.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says in an email that the epicenter was just off Pea Ridge Road, north of the Possum Point community.

He says no damage was reported, and it's the first quake to hit the county since April 1st. That one was a 2.4 magnitude earthquake with it's epicenter west of Highway 441, according to Sills.

According to information provided by ready.ga.gov, although earthquakes in Georgia are rare, they do happen.

The areas of the state most likely to experience a small quake include counties in extreme north Georgia, those along the South Carolina border, and some other counties scattered throughout central and west central Georgia.

Although parts of north Georgia felt the tremors from an earthquake in Tennessee last year, the last recorded earthquake in Georgia happened last week in Dalton, Georgia and registered as a 2.3 magnitude, according to the USGS.

If you did manage to feel a tremor though, the USGS asks you to report it here.

