1 killed, 2 hospitalized in East Dublin car accident

It happened Monday morning near the Dollar General and Dollar Tree on Central Drive

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — One man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a car accident in East Dublin.

According to Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, the two-car wreck happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 400-block of Central Drive near the Dollar General and American Inn.

He says Robert Clydell Parker was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m., and two other people were taken to the hospital.

One was airlifted and the other was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin. Their current conditions are unknown and their names were not immediately available.

13WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information and this story will be updated when we hear back.