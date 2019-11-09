LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An East Dublin man is in jail after a Laurens County man was found beat up and unconscious on the side of the road last month.

Investigator Robbie Toney with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested the man who brought Lee Hightower to the hospital on Aug. 23.

Toney says that man is 29-year-old Darien Melvin of East Dublin.

Toney says Melvin said he and his wife found Hightower along Ralph Keen Road near East Dublin.

But Toney says that story did not match the evidence.

Melvin is now charged with aggravated battery, and Toney says the sheriff's office is looking for two other suspects in the case.

Toney says Hightower is no longer in a coma, but is unable to communicate.

Anybody with information about the case can call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 478-272-1522.

