East Dublin woman charged with killing her boyfriend at hotel

Officers found the man dead in his car on Christmas morning

DUBLIN, Ga. — An East Dublin woman is facing a murder charge Monday after a fatal shooting on Christmas Day.

According to the GBI, they were requested by Dublin Police to assist with a death investigation at the Super 8 on U.S. 411 in Dublin on Christmas morning.

Charles Holmberg, 38, was found dead in his car from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the hotel.

On Monday, his girlfriend, 29-year-old Alyssa Wild, was arrested and charged with murder. She is being held in the Williamson County (Tennessee) jail.

The GBI says additional charges are pending.