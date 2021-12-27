East Dublin woman charged with killing her boyfriend at hotel

DUBLIN, Ga. — An East Dublin woman is facing a murder charge Monday after a fatal shooting on Christmas Day.
According to the GBI, they were requested by Dublin Police to assist with a death investigation at the Super 8 on U.S. 411 in Dublin on Christmas morning.
Charles Holmberg, 38, was found dead in his car from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the hotel.
On Monday, his girlfriend, 29-year-old Alyssa Wild, was arrested and charged with murder. She is being held in the Williamson County (Tennessee) jail.
The GBI says additional charges are pending.
