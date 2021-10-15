East Laurens Elementary honors health-care workers with signs at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin

Kelly Dean, principal at East Laurens Elementary, said for these kids, it's about teaching them empathy and caring for others.

DUBLIN, Ga. — At Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, students from East Laurens Elementary made signs saying "thank you" to healthcare workers who fight on the front lines.

Myla Carter has an aunt who works as a labor and delivery nurse at Fairview Park Hospital.

"I made this sign because the health-care workers put their lives at risk to help other people like our family members and our friends. One thing that I love her about is that she works here and she helps other people. She can see sometimes what's wrong with other people that we can't see," said Carter.

Landyn Price said it feels good to give thanks. He spent a few hours in the hospital recently from a bad four-wheeler accident.

"They helped take care of me and my sister, and I just wanted to make a sign to appreciate all the people that work here," said Price.

Kelly Dean, principal at East Laurens Elementary, said for these kids, it's about teaching them empathy and caring for others. She goes on to say from an early age, they teach children about the importance of community helpers.

"All of our children have either heard about or known somebody that was in the hospital or they may have a relative that's a nurse, doctor, cafeteria worker, or custodian here, so we wanted to take a moment and thank them for what they do and they've helped keep our community safe, so they can stay in school, which is really important to us," said Dean.

CEO Don Avery and nurse Faith Stone said they're proud to be a part of this community.

"For them to do their jobs I think it takes encouragement you know we are told to encourage others but this community has encouraged our employees," said Avery.

"One of the best parts about Laurens County is that everyone just rallies together so that support has been wonderful," said Stone.