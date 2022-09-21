East Laurens County High School mourns death of student killed in car wreck

Four students total were in the accident on Tuesday.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An East Laurens High School student is dead and 3 others are hurt after a crash Tuesday.

The Public Information Officer of Laurens County Schools, Pat Brock, confirmed student Carlos Graves died in the accident.

Brock says two of the other students involved in the crash are in a Macon hospital.

She says one male student is out of surgery but “still has more to go.” Brock says a third student has been released.

East Laurens High School posted on Facebook Wednesday that the visitation and funeral for 17-year-old Graves will be on Friday, September 23.

According to the post, students may check out of school to attend, but need to provide a note from parents to do so.

They said Graves was "an amazing young man who always met everyone with kindness."

You can visit their Facebook page for more information on the funeral.