Deputies looking for man who robbed east Macon Family Dollar

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar in Macon on Wednesday morning.

According to a release, the robbery took place around 8 a.m. at the store located at 3656 Jeffersonville Road.

It says a man entered the store holding a gun. He demanded money from the clerk and after getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran out of the store. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as medium build, wearing a gray and black hoodie and black jeans with rips in them, with a mask covering his face.