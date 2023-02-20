'We can find ways to solve those problems': East Macon town hall planned to address crime and other issues

The meeting is at Union Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, folks in East Macon will get to discuss crime prevention, gangs and public safety measures.

The Fort Hill Neighborhood Association will host a town hall at Union Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

It'll be in building B, across the street from the new church.

Public safety is expected to be one of the big topics, but moderator Stanley Stewart says the main goal is to get people involved.

He wants everyone in East Macon to have their voice heard.

Cora Booker moved in on Maynard Street 40 years ago.

"It was a lot nicer. You know, it was, everyone cared about the place, really. They cared about it," Booker recalled.

Now, she says, parts of the neighborhood are in disrepair. Still, Booker doesn't want to move.

"I can't think of any other places I'd want to go. The places I'd like to go, I can't afford to go," she said.

A couple of years ago, someone shot up her house. The bullets went right through her bedroom.

"We still have no idea who did it or why," Booker said. "Just any night, you might hear a lot of shooting."

Booker plans to attend the town hall meeting Tuesday. She wants those problems to come to light.

"So much shooting. Killing. I mean, these are kids. It's kids. These are little kids," she said. "Some of them possibly even pass here during the day when they get out of school. I don't know. But, you know, it's scary."

Stewart hopes the forum brings some possible solutions forward.