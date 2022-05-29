Person struck, killed on MARTA tracks forcing hours-long rail shut down, officials say

It happened at the East Point station on Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — A man was struck and killed on the MARTA tracks Sunday morning forcing a shutdown at the East Point station for more than four hours.

At around 6:30 a.m., a person on the northbound trackway was struck and killed by a train that was approaching East Point Station, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Police tape blocked off the scene as police investigated the situation.

My 10:40 a.m., officials said regular service resumed, however, all trains at the East Point station were "temporarily" boarding on the southbound platform.

A bus bridge had been established earlier from College Park to Lakewood. Northbound trains were stopping at College Park and southbound trains were stopping at Lakewood.

Due to emergency situation at East Point, bus bridge established from College Park to Lakewood. Northbound train terminating at College Park, southbound service terminating at Lakewood. Delays continuing on North / south line. We apologize for the inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 29, 2022

Some riders reported experiencing delays. Riders were also able to get a $15 Lyft credit by way of MARTAConnect.

Due to rail service disruption at East Point, MARTA is offering subsidized transportation through MARTAConnect. Use the following link for a $15 Lyft credit: https://t.co/hBO5kpMFOB — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 29, 2022