Person struck, killed on MARTA tracks forcing hours-long rail shut down, officials say

ATLANTA — A man was struck and killed on the MARTA tracks Sunday morning forcing a shutdown at the East Point station for more than four hours.
At around 6:30 a.m., a person on the northbound trackway was struck and killed by a train that was approaching East Point Station, a spokesperson for the agency said.
Police tape blocked off the scene as police investigated the situation.
My 10:40 a.m., officials said regular service resumed, however, all trains at the East Point station were "temporarily" boarding on the southbound platform.
A bus bridge had been established earlier from College Park to Lakewood. Northbound trains were stopping at College Park and southbound trains were stopping at Lakewood.
Some riders reported experiencing delays. Riders were also able to get a $15 Lyft credit by way of MARTAConnect.
MARTA police officers on scene say the investigation is ongoing as to how this person ended up on the tracks.