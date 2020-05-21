MACON, Ga. — People who commute or travel on Hartley Bridge Road no longer have to deal with a lane closure.

According to a news release, crews completed repairs on the overpass around noon Thursday and removed the barriers to the eastbound lanes and exit to I-75N.

In all, it took crews seven weeks to complete the project.

The repairs were needed after a semi-truck hit the overpass in March.

Five beams under the eastbound lanes needed to be replaced, which caused 25% of the deck concrete to be repoured.

While the eastbound lanes were closed for repairs, westbound lanes were undamaged and safe to travel on.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

Eastbound lanes of Hartley Bridge Road over I-75 to close for repairs

1 in stable condition after tractor trailer accident closes Hartley Bridge Road eastbound on ramp to I-75 North