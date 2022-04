Saturday's Easter egg hunt featured 2,000 eggs

PERRY, Ga. — People in Perry worked to make Easter special for everyone.

Saturday's Easter egg hunt featured 2,000 eggs for disabled children, their siblings and friends to pick in different egg hunting zones.

One zone was a traditional hunt. Another had toy-filled candies. One zone was specifically for visually impaired children with beeping eggs.

The egg hunt went from 10 a.m. until the fun was over. All you needed to bring was an Easter egg basket.